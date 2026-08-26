Raksha Bandhan 2026: Date, Time and When to Tie Rakhi

Raksha Bandhan is just around the corner, and families across India are preparing for the festival with new rakhis, sweets and special celebrations. The festival marks the cherished relationship between brothers and sisters and is traditionally observed with a Rakhi ceremony, prayers and the exchange of gifts.

In 2026, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on Friday, August 28. The festival is observed on the full moon, known as Purnima Tithi, in the Hindu month of Shravana.

If you are planning your Rakhi celebrations, knowing the correct date, auspicious time and basic puja procedure can help you prepare for the ceremony.

Raksha Bandhan 2026 Date and Purnima Tithi

Raksha Bandhan will be observed on August 28, 2026. According to Drik Panchang, the Purnima Tithi begins at 9:08 am on August 27 and concludes at 9:48 am on August 28.

Rakhi timings can vary from one location to another because Hindu festival calculations take local sunrise and other Panchang factors into account. Therefore, families should check timings applicable to their particular city before beginning the ceremony.

Raksha Bandhan 2026 Shubh Muhurat

For New Delhi, the auspicious period for tying the Rakhi on August 28 is from 5:57 am to 9:48 am.

This provides families with several hours to complete the Raksha Bandhan rituals. The Bhadra period is expected to end before sunrise in New Delhi, meaning it does not coincide with the Rakhi-tying muhurat.

However, these timings are specific to New Delhi. People celebrating Raksha Bandhan in other cities should refer to their local Panchang for the appropriate muhurat.

Rakhi-Tying Timings in Different Cities

The auspicious Rakhi ceremony period can differ depending on the location. For example, in Mumbai, the Rakhi-tying muhurat on August 28, 2026, is from 6:22 am to 9:48 am.

Families may also come across Choghadiya timings while checking auspicious periods for Raksha Bandhan. However, Choghadiya and the specific Rakhi-tying muhurat are not necessarily identical.

Similarly, those who traditionally avoid Rahu Kaal for important rituals should check the timing calculated for their own city.

Mumbai Raksha Bandhan 2026 Timings

Festival: Friday, August 28, 2026

Rakhi-tying muhurat: 6:22 am to 9:48 am

Purnima Tithi begins: August 27 at 9:08 am

Purnima Tithi ends: August 28 at 9:48 am

Bhadra: Ends before sunrise on August 28

These timings apply specifically to Mumbai. Timings may vary in other parts of India.

Raksha Bandhan 2026 Puja Vidhi

The Raksha Bandhan ceremony does not require an elaborate setup. Families can prepare a puja thali with the essential items before beginning the ritual.

A traditional Rakhi thali generally contains:

Rakhi

Roli or kumkum

Akshat

Diya

Sweets

The brother is seated for the ceremony, after which the sister applies kumkum or roli tilak to his forehead and places akshat. She then performs the aarti and offers prayers for his happiness, good health and long life.

The main ritual follows when the sister ties the Rakhi around her brother’s wrist. She then offers him sweets. Traditionally, the brother presents his sister with a gift as a gesture of affection.

The celebration often continues with family photographs, conversations, meals and plenty of sibling banter. While the basic Raksha Bandhan ritual remains similar, individual customs can differ depending on family traditions and regional practices.

Some families follow a detailed puja, while others keep the ceremony simple and spend the rest of the day together. Regardless of the format, Raksha Bandhan remains a festival centred on love, affection and the special bond shared by siblings.