August 2026 Lunar Eclipse: Will India See the Eclipse?

Stargazers in several parts of the world are set to witness a striking lunar spectacle later this month. A deep partial lunar eclipse will occur on August 27–28, 2026, with nearly the entire Moon—around 96.2%—moving into Earth's darkest shadow.

Despite the scale of the event, skywatchers in India will not be able to observe the eclipse because it will take place below the horizon during the relevant viewing period.

When Will the August 2026 Lunar Eclipse Occur?

The celestial event will begin late on August 27 and continue into August 28. The maximum phase of the eclipse is expected at approximately 4:12 am UTC.

From beginning to end, the eclipse is expected to continue for nearly 5 hours and 38 minutes. Visibility will vary depending on the location and local timing.

People across parts of North and South America, Europe and Africa are expected to have opportunities to see the eclipse. The event will also be visible from selected areas across Asia, the Pacific and Atlantic regions, the Indian Ocean and Antarctica.

Why Is It Called a Deep Partial Lunar Eclipse?

Although the Moon will almost completely move into Earth's umbra, the eclipse will not be classified as total.

Around 96.2% of the lunar disk is expected to enter the umbra, leaving a small section outside the deepest portion of Earth's shadow. This is what makes the August event a deep partial lunar eclipse rather than a total lunar eclipse.

The Moon may appear dramatically different during the event as the Earth's shadow gradually covers much of its surface.

Will the Moon Turn Red?

One of the most fascinating features of a lunar eclipse is the possibility of seeing reddish or orange hues on the Moon.

When Earth comes between the Sun and Moon, sunlight is blocked from directly reaching the lunar surface. However, some sunlight passes through Earth's atmosphere before reaching the Moon. The atmosphere filters and scatters different wavelengths of light, allowing more reddish and orange light to illuminate the eclipsed Moon.

This effect can create the familiar appearance often referred to as a "Blood Moon."

Why Do Lunar Eclipses Happen?

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth and Moon line up in such a way that Earth comes between the other two bodies. During a full Moon, this alignment can cause Earth's shadow to fall across the Moon.

Unlike a solar eclipse, which can only be viewed from a relatively narrow area, a lunar eclipse can generally be seen from a much larger portion of the planet. However, visibility depends on whether the Moon is above the horizon at the time of the eclipse.

Can India See the August 2026 Lunar Eclipse?

Unfortunately for Indian skywatchers, the August 2026 lunar eclipse will not be visible from India.

While observers in several regions around the world will have the chance to watch the Moon pass deep into Earth's shadow, the timing and location of the event mean that people in India will miss the celestial display.

For astronomy enthusiasts, however, the event remains an interesting reminder of the precise alignment of the Sun, Earth and Moon and the spectacular effects it can create in the night sky.

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