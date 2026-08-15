Independence Day 2026: PM Modi Hoists National Flag at Red Fort

India is celebrating its 80th Independence Day today, August 15, 2026, with patriotic celebrations across the country. The main ceremony was held at the historic Red Fort in New Delhi, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag and addressed the nation.

The flag-hoisting ceremony marked the beginning of the main Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort. Following the ceremony, PM Modi delivered his Independence Day speech, highlighting the country’s achievements, challenges and future priorities.

Independence Day is celebrated every year on August 15 to commemorate India’s independence from British rule in 1947. The day is observed with flag-hoisting ceremonies, cultural programmes and patriotic events across the country.

The Red Fort ceremony remains the centre of the national celebrations, with the Prime Minister’s address being one of the most closely followed events of the day. People across India also participated in various programmes to mark the occasion and remember the freedom fighters who contributed to the country’s independence.

With the tricolour hoisted at the Red Fort, Independence Day 2026 celebrations are now underway across the nation.