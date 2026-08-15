Trisha Joins CM Vijay’s Parents at Independence Day Event in Chennai

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay took part in the state’s Independence Day celebrations in an official capacity for the first time since taking charge as Chief Minister three months ago. The occasion drew considerable attention, with several prominent personalities attending the event in Chennai.

Among those who caught the spotlight was actress Trisha, who was seen seated in the front row alongside Vijay’s parents. Her presence at the event quickly became a talking point on social media.

A notable moment occurred when Vijay was greeting people seated in the front row. Trisha, along with Vijay’s parents, responded by saluting the Chief Minister. A video capturing the moment has since been widely shared online, adding to the interest surrounding the event.

Trisha’s presence has also attracted attention because of the ongoing public interest surrounding Vijay’s personal life. Recent reports and speculation about Vijay and his wife Sangeetha have kept their relationship in the spotlight.

However, Trisha attending the Independence Day celebrations alongside Vijay’s parents has sparked fresh discussion among fans and social media users. The actress appeared to receive a prominent place at the event, making her presence particularly noticeable.

While the event was primarily focused on Independence Day celebrations and Vijay’s first official appearance as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on the occasion, Trisha’s appearance added another layer of interest, with the viral video becoming a talking point online.