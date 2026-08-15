Unmadham OTT Release Date: When and where to watch?

Malayalam cinema is known for its unusual storylines, gripping investigations and psychological thrillers with unexpected twists. Continuing this trend is Unmadham, an intense crime thriller starring Malayalam actor Kunchacko Boban in the lead role.

The film features Kunchacko Boban as a police constable, while Jai Bhim fame Lijomol Jose plays the female lead. The movie is jointly produced by T-Series and Panorama Studios.

After its theatrical release, Unmadham is now preparing for its digital premiere in multiple languages, including Telugu.

Unmadham OTT Release on SonyLIV

Unmadham was released in theatres on July 31. SonyLIV has acquired the digital streaming rights to the movie and will release it in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi.

The official OTT release date has not yet been announced. However, reports suggest that the film could arrive on the streaming platform by the end of this month.

The movie has a runtime of around 143 minutes and is not presented as a routine police investigation. Instead, it combines crime investigation with psychological drama and mind games.

Shahi Kabir Behind the Story

The story and screenplay of Unmadham have been written by Shahi Kabir, who is known for films such as Joseph and Nayattu. His professional experience in the police department has influenced the way he presents investigations and police characters on screen.

Another notable aspect of the movie is that editor Kiran Das has taken charge as director. The combination of an experienced writer and editor-turned-director has added to the curiosity surrounding the thriller.

What Is Unmadham About?

The story begins with a police officer who dreams of becoming a writer. His interest leads him to reopen an old suicide case that had already been closed.

However, as he digs deeper into the case, he begins to suspect that the death may not have been a simple suicide. Hidden clues point towards a disturbing mind behind the incident.

The investigation gradually takes a psychological turn. As the officer gets closer to the truth, the line between reality and his own perceptions begins to blur.

He finds himself caught between dangerous criminals and disturbing psychological experiences. The case becomes increasingly personal, forcing him to confront his own fears and mental struggles while trying to uncover the mystery.

The film's suspense comes from discovering whether the officer can solve the case and expose the truth before the investigation completely overwhelms him.

Unmadham Targets OTT Thriller Fans

With its combination of crime, investigation, psychological drama and suspense, Unmadham could appeal to viewers who enjoy Malayalam thrillers with unconventional narratives.

SonyLIV has also been expanding its regional-language content, particularly crime and thriller titles. The upcoming arrival of Unmadham on the platform is therefore likely to attract Malayalam and Telugu OTT audiences looking for a suspense-filled watch.