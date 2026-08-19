Ravi Teja’s Irumudi Gets Strong Advance Booking Response

Ravi Teja’s upcoming film Irumudi, directed by Shiva Nirvana, is witnessing encouraging momentum ahead of its theatrical release. The movie has managed to create considerable interest through its promotional content, and the latest advance booking figures from North America have added further optimism.

The film has reportedly crossed the $150K mark in North American advance bookings, an encouraging sign for Ravi Teja, whose overseas market has generally been more modest compared with some of his contemporaries. Several of his previous films gained traction in international markets mainly after receiving favorable word of mouth.

However, Irumudi appears to be attracting attention even before its release. The response to the promotional material seems to have helped the film build curiosity among overseas audiences, resulting in a healthy start to its advance sales.

Strong Interest In Nizam

The film is also generating positive momentum in the Telugu states. Advance bookings have opened in Nizam, where Irumudi has reportedly moved into the top trends on BookMyShow soon after tickets went live.

Bookings in Andhra Pradesh are expected to open shortly. If the current trend continues, the Ravi Teja starrer could register a strong opening across the Telugu-speaking regions.

Positive Talk Around The Film

One of the notable aspects of Irumudi is the consistently positive response to its promotional campaign. The film's team has appeared confident during recent publicity events, while reports of favorable censor feedback have further strengthened expectations.

Music composer GV Prakash Kumar has also contributed to the growing hype by describing Irumudi as a classic. His comments have naturally increased curiosity about the film's music as well as its overall presentation.

With advance bookings showing encouraging signs and the promotional campaign generating positive reactions, Irumudi appears well-positioned for a strong theatrical opening.

Ultimately, the film's performance after release will depend on audience reception. If the movie receives favorable reviews and strong word of mouth, Ravi Teja could be looking at one of his more promising openings in recent times.