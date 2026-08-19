Tollywood Stars’ Voter Registration In AP Sparks Attention

Several film personalities living in Hyderabad have reportedly chosen to keep their names on the electoral rolls of their native towns in Andhra Pradesh rather than register as voters in Hyderabad.

The development has emerged during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Telangana. Election officials reportedly found that some members of prominent Tollywood families told Booth Level Officers that they wanted to continue their voter registration in their hometowns in Andhra Pradesh.

However, the identities of the celebrities involved have not been officially disclosed.

Why Are Some Celebrities Keeping AP Voter Registration?

Officials reportedly said that some of these personalities continue to maintain strong personal and family ties with their native places. A number of them are also said to own houses, agricultural land or other properties in Andhra Pradesh.

Although many film personalities have spent several years in Hyderabad and consider the city their main professional base, their connection with their hometowns remains significant.

Jubilee Hills Sees Major Voter Roll Changes

The issue has gained particular attention in Jubilee Hills, where a large number of actors, directors and producers from the Telugu film industry reside.

Several prominent film personalities, including Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya, Prabhas, Vijay Deverakonda and Rana Daggubati, have been associated with the constituency over the years.

However, their names should not be taken as confirmation that they are among those who have opted to retain their voter registrations in Andhra Pradesh. Authorities have not revealed the identities of the individuals involved in the latest development.

SIR data reportedly shows that 1,48,859 electors in Jubilee Hills have been classified as permanently shifted, the highest figure among Hyderabad's 15 Assembly constituencies. The data also includes 8,232 deceased voters, 13,500 untraceable electors and 7,279 voters registered elsewhere.

The development does not indicate that all Tollywood personalities based in Hyderabad have given up their city voting rights. Only certain individuals are reportedly choosing to maintain their electoral registration in Andhra Pradesh, with their identities yet to be made public.