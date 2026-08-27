The Paradise Second Single to Launch at Anirudh Dallas Concert

Natural Star Nani's upcoming pan-India film The Paradise is creating strong buzz among fans. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the movie marks the second collaboration between the actor and director after the success of Dasara.

The makers have now announced a special plan for the launch of the film's second single. Instead of releasing the song through a regular promotional event, the team will unveil it live during music concert

omposer Anirudh Ravichander's concert in Dallas, USA, on August 28.

Nani has already reached Dallas for the special event, adding more excitement to the song launch.

A Special Live Launch for The Paradise Song

The second single from The Paradise will be presented in front of a live audience at Anirudh Ravichander's major concert. The makers believe the unique launch will make the release even more special for fans.

After its live premiere at the Dallas concert, the song will be released on digital platforms the following day.

The film team has also been building anticipation for the new track. Recently, the makers shared a photo featuring Anirudh Ravichander and lyricist Kasarla Shyam, further increasing curiosity about the upcoming song.

The first song from the movie, Aya Sher, had earlier received a good response from viewers on YouTube, and fans are now waiting to see what the second single has in store.

Nani, Kayadu Lohar and Anirudh Join Hands

Nani plays the lead role in The Paradise, with Kayadu Lohar as the female lead. Veteran actor Mohan Babu and actor Raghav Juyal are also set to play important roles in the film.

Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music, while Srikanth Odela is directing the project as a large-scale action drama.

A Story Set in 1980s Secunderabad

The Paradise is reportedly set against the backdrop of the slums of 1980s Secunderabad. The story is said to revolve around a tribe fighting for its rights.

The film is expected to combine a period setting with intense action and strong emotions. Srikanth Odela appears to be presenting the story on a grand scale with a raw and mass-oriented treatment.

The teaser of The Paradise, which runs for around 1 minute and 42 seconds, has already increased expectations for the movie. It introduced audiences to a new action world and showcased Nani in a powerful mass avatar.

The Paradise Release Date

The Paradise is scheduled for a worldwide pan-India release on September 24, 2026. The movie is expected to arrive in eight languages.

With Nani and Srikanth Odela teaming up again, Anirudh Ravichander handling the music and a special live launch planned for the second single in Dallas, expectations surrounding The Paradise continue to grow.