Ravi Teja Irumudi Removed From Theatre, Fans Protest

Theatres may be competing with OTT platforms these days, but the craze for new films continues to bring audiences to cinema halls. Ravi Teja’s Irumudi is reportedly receiving a strong response from moviegoers across both cities and rural areas.

However, an unusual incident involving the film has now attracted attention in Makthal, Narayanpet district of Telangana.

Fans Protest Over Irumudi Removal

Irumudi had reportedly been screened at Venkataramana Theatre in Makthal for the past five days. But when moviegoers arrived at the theatre on Wednesday morning, they were surprised to find that the film had been replaced by Toxic.

Several disappointed viewers reportedly gathered outside the theatre and staged a protest, demanding that Irumudi be screened again. A photograph showing the protest has also been circulating on social media.

According to the audience, many people had been unable to get tickets during the previous few days because of the demand for Irumudi. They claimed that even on Tuesday night, a large number of people visited the theatre but could not secure tickets.

Some fans reportedly said they were ready to sit on the floor if necessary just to watch the Ravi Teja-starrer.

Fans Question Theatre Management

The protesting audience reportedly questioned the decision to remove Irumudi despite its demand among local moviegoers. They also sought an explanation from the Venkataramana Theatre management over who influenced or advised them to replace the film.

The unusual protest has now become a talking point among movie fans, particularly because audiences are demanding the return of a film that had reportedly been drawing crowds.

Whether Irumudi will be brought back to the theatre remains to be seen. For now, the incident in Makthal highlights the strong interest the Ravi Teja film has generated among local audiences.