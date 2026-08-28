Kiku Chiranjeevi Movie Review: Is It Worth Watching?

Kiku Chiranjeevi, starring Kiku Yanamala and Kashish Khan, hit theatres today. The film was originally titled Chiranjeevi, but the makers changed it to Kiku Chiranjeevi after objections were raised over the title.

Directed by Shubha Sai Venkat, the movie is produced by Deepthi Nadiminti under the Kiku Entertainments banner. The cast also includes Easwari Rao, Tanikella Bharani, Srikant Bharat (Ayyangar), Viva Raghava and others.

The film combines romance, mystery, action and thriller elements. So, does Kiku Chiranjeevi manage to entertain? Here is our review.

Kiku Chiranjeevi Story

Chiranjeevi (Kiku Yanamala) works as a photographer in Araku. He has a rare medical condition called dextrocardia, meaning his heart is positioned on the right side instead of the left.

Because of his condition, excessive physical activity causes him breathing problems, and his body can reportedly turn blue.

During a trip to Araku, Chiranjeevi meets Manu (Kashish Khan), who has travelled there from Hyderabad with her friends. He immediately develops feelings for her.

But Manu has a dangerous secret surrounding her past. A mysterious person has been targeting and killing the men who fall in love with her. Manu herself is unaware of this pattern.

After an incident brings Chiranjeevi and Manu closer, she also develops feelings for him. When the people behind the attacks learn about their relationship, Chiranjeevi becomes their next target.

The couple manages to survive the danger and eventually gets married. However, something unexpected happens on their first night together.

Who is trying to kill Manu's partners? What is the reason behind the attacks? What is Chiranjeevi hiding about his past? And what role does Easwari Rao play in the story?

These questions form the main mystery of the movie.

Kiku Chiranjeevi Review

The idea of a character having his heart on the right side is not completely new in Indian cinema. However, director Shubha Sai Venkat tries to build a different thriller around the concept.

The first half takes time to establish the lead characters and their relationship. Chiranjeevi and Manu meet during the Araku trip, and the film slowly introduces his health condition.

Some sequences involving the couple being chased in the forest and Manu helping Chiranjeevi during his breathing trouble are interesting. However, the narrative does not immediately make it clear where the story is heading.

The actual mystery begins to take shape after an attack on Chiranjeevi. Easwari Rao's entry brings another turn to the story, followed by the lead pair's marriage.

First Half vs Second Half

The first half is slow and sometimes feels like a television serial. Several scenes move the story forward, but the emotional connection between the characters is not always strong.

The romance also fails to make a major impact, while some dramatic portions feel exaggerated.

The biggest highlight of the first half comes just before the interval. The first-night sequence introduces a major mystery involving Chiranjeevi and leaves Manu confused about what has happened.

Her fear and confusion keep the audience interested. Chiranjeevi's sudden change in behaviour and his strange actions add another layer of suspense.

The second half is considerably better. The movie shifts more strongly into thriller mode, with several questions from the first half getting answers one after another.

The mystery surrounding Chiranjeevi, the identity of the masked man and the reason certain men are being targeted are among the elements that keep the story moving.

Performances

Kiku Yanamala makes a decent debut as the lead actor. He handles both the lighter and serious scenes reasonably well and shows promise in his first film.

Kashish Khan does her best as Manu. She has some good moments, although parts of her performance feel slightly unnatural.

Easwari Rao, Tanikella Bharani, Srikant Ayyangar, Goparaju Ramana and Viva Raghava perform their respective roles well.

Technical Aspects

The cinematography by Ramakrishna works well, particularly in the outdoor and forest sequences. The visuals add to the atmosphere of the thriller.

Shekar Chandra's music is adequate and supports the mood of the film.

The editing by Chota K Prasad could have been tighter, especially in the first half, where a few portions feel unnecessarily stretched.

The production values are suitable for the story and its setting.

Final Verdict

Kiku Chiranjeevi has an interesting basic idea and becomes more engaging once the main mystery starts unfolding. The first half is slow and lacks emotional depth, but the interval twist gives the film a much-needed boost.

The second half makes better use of the thriller, action and mystery elements, with several twists being revealed along the way.

Overall, Kiku Chiranjeevi is an average thriller with a better second half and a few interesting twists.