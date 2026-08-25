Mahesh Babu to Team Up With Anil Ravipudi Again After Varanasi?

Mahesh Babu could be heading towards another collaboration with filmmaker Anil Ravipudi once he wraps up his current commitments. Industry circles are reportedly discussing the possibility of the actor choosing Ravipudi’s project as a comparatively fast-paced film following Varanasi.

According to the latest buzz, Mahesh Babu is interested in taking up a film that can be completed within a shorter timeframe. Sources suggest that he may even allot his dates for the project before the release of Varanasi, allowing the makers to begin work without a long gap.

The actor is expected to devote nearly a month to the promotional activities surrounding Varanasi. Following the campaign, he could potentially move straight into his next film. If everything falls into place, the proposed Mahesh Babu-Anil Ravipudi film could target the Sankranthi 2028 window.

The two stars of this potential project are no strangers to each other. Mahesh Babu and Anil Ravipudi previously joined forces for Sarileru Neekevvaru, which arrived during the Sankranthi season in 2020. The film emerged as a successful commercial venture and remains one of their notable collaborations.

A major factor working in favour of this combination is Ravipudi’s style of filmmaking. The director has established a reputation for commercial entertainers that combine humour, family-oriented storytelling and mass elements. His ability to complete projects within a controlled schedule could also suit Mahesh Babu’s plans for a quick follow-up to Varanasi.

That said, the proposed reunion has not been officially confirmed yet. Discussions are reportedly underway, and details regarding the story, production house, cast and release date are expected only after the project takes concrete shape.

For now, Mahesh Babu’s immediate focus remains Varanasi, his much-awaited collaboration with SS Rajamouli. However, if the latest industry reports turn out to be accurate, fans could soon see the Sarileru Neekevvaru duo return with another commercial entertainer aimed at the Sankranthi season.