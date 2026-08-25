Shah Rukh Khan Mannat House: Interesting Facts and History

Mannat, Shah Rukh Khan’s famous sea-facing home in Mumbai’s Bandra Bandstand, is once again in the spotlight. The iconic property, which has become a popular landmark for the actor’s fans, is reportedly being renovated and could soon get two additional floors at the rear section.

Reports suggest that Shree Lotus Developers, associated with producer and real estate businessman Anand Pandit, is handling the renovation work. The project is reportedly expected to cost around Rs 25 crore.

Because of the construction, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and their children Aryan, Suhana and AbRam are reportedly staying temporarily at luxury duplex apartments in Pali Hill, Bandra.

How Mannat Became Shah Rukh Khan’s Dream Home

The story of Mannat goes back to 1997. Shah Rukh Khan was shooting for Yes Boss when some scenes from the song Chand Taare were being filmed outside a property then known as Villa Vienna.

According to choreographer Ahmed Khan’s earlier recollection, the shooting team was asked to leave the location. Shah Rukh reportedly joked that buying the house would solve the problem and allow him to shoot there whenever he wanted.

What started as a casual remark eventually became reality. In 2001, Shah Rukh Khan reportedly purchased the property for around Rs 13 crore.

Gauri Khan Helped Create Mannat

Buying the property was only the beginning. Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan had to spend considerably more money to transform the old house into the luxurious residence it is today.

During the launch of Gauri Khan’s book My Life in Design in 2023, Shah Rukh recalled the financial difficulties they faced while renovating the property.

Since they could not initially afford a professional interior designer, Shah Rukh encouraged Gauri to take charge of the home's design. That experience later became an important step in Gauri Khan’s career as an interior designer.

Over the years, the family also sourced furniture, décor and other items from different countries to create the look they wanted for Mannat.

Mannat’s Value Has Increased

Mannat has now become one of Mumbai’s most recognisable celebrity homes. Reports estimate that the property could be worth around Rs 300 crore today.

The transformation from Villa Vienna to Mannat reflects Shah Rukh Khan’s remarkable journey—from an aspiring actor who came to Mumbai to one of Bollywood’s biggest stars.

The renovation is expected to further expand and upgrade the iconic residence.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is also preparing for his next major film, King, which is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24, 2026.