Toxic Faces Screen Cuts as The Odyssey Takes Over IMAX Shows

Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is facing a tough response at the box office after receiving largely negative reviews from critics and audiences.

While the film has been praised for its visuals and production quality, its execution and characterisations have received criticism. The mixed word of mouth has also affected occupancies at some theatres.

According to reports, several IMAX screens that were showing Toxic are now being shifted to Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. The film has already started playing at several IMAX locations, with more screens expected to follow.

The change has also helped The Odyssey regain attention on BookMyShow, where the film has started trending again.

Meanwhile, some non-premium screens in North India are reportedly being allocated to Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 in locations where Toxic is recording low occupancy.

The developments indicate increasing competition for premium screens, especially as theatres look to accommodate films that are attracting stronger audience interest.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic stars Yash alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth.