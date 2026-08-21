YS Jagan in Hyderabad: Fans Gather at Jal Vihar

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, president of the YSR Congress Party and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, arrived in Hyderabad to attend a wedding ceremony involving the family of senior IPS officer Pendyal Sitaramanjaneya Sharma.

Jagan travelled from Begumpet Airport to Jal Vihar, where the wedding celebrations were being held. Members of the Pendyal family were present to receive him at the venue.

Jagan Blesses the Newlyweds

After reaching Jal Vihar, YS Jagan met the newly married couple and conveyed his blessings to them. His visit attracted considerable attention, with a large number of supporters and admirers gathering at the venue to catch a glimpse of the former Chief Minister.

Supporters also accompanied Jagan's convoy as it made its way from Begumpet to Jal Vihar. The gathering at the venue turned lively as supporters raised slogans in his support.

Supporters Gather at Begumpet Airport

A large crowd of YSRCP leaders, party workers and followers gathered at Begumpet Airport ahead of Jagan's arrival.

Several party leaders and supporters, including Ayodhya Ramireddy, Tatiparthi Chandrasekhar, Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, Thopudurthi Prakash Reddy, Pendem Dorababu, Putha Pratap Reddy and Konda Raghava Reddy, were among those present to welcome him.

The airport witnessed a significant gathering of party workers and admirers before Jagan proceeded towards Jal Vihar.

Two-Hour Hyderabad Visit

Jagan's Hyderabad visit is expected to last around two hours. His primary engagement during the trip is attending the wedding ceremony of the son of senior IPS officer Pendyal Sitaramanjaneya Sharma.

Following the wedding event, Jagan is expected to continue with his scheduled travel.

The former Chief Minister's visit has drawn attention among YSRCP supporters in Hyderabad, with crowds gathering both at the airport and wedding venue.