Is Salman Khan’s Next Film With Vamshi Paidipally Titled Monster?

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is currently working on an upcoming action entertainer directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju. The film, which was earlier referred to as SVC63, is reportedly titled Monster. However, the makers are yet to officially confirm the title.

The movie marks Salman Khan’s first collaboration with Vamshi Paidipally and Dil Raju. Nayanthara is playing the female lead, making this a highly anticipated combination for fans of both Bollywood and South Indian cinema.

Monster is being planned as a large-scale action entertainer and is expected to be released during Eid 2027. The film is currently progressing with its shooting schedule.

According to reports, Salman Khan is also performing some of the action sequences himself after his stunt double reportedly suffered a heart attack. The actor is said to be keen on keeping the shooting schedule on track.

With Salman Khan in the lead, Vamshi Paidipally at the helm and Dil Raju backing the project, the film has already generated considerable interest. Fans are now waiting for the official announcement of the title and further details about the movie.