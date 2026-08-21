Varanasi Movie: How Many Songs Are There?

The much-awaited collaboration between superstar Mahesh Babu and filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli, Varanasi, continues to remain one of the most closely watched projects in Indian cinema. The film has created enormous curiosity ever since the combination was announced, and every new update is drawing attention from fans.

The ambitious project is currently progressing with its production work. Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran are playing the principal roles in the film, which is being mounted on a large scale. Varanasi is scheduled to reach theatres worldwide on April 7, 2027.

Six Songs Planned for Varanasi

The latest update is related to the film's music. Oscar-winning composer M. M. Keeravani has confirmed that Varanasi will feature six songs.

The music is expected to be an important component of the film, considering the scale of Rajamouli's storytelling and the adventurous nature of the project. Keeravani has previously delivered several memorable soundtracks for Rajamouli's films, making their reunion another major attraction.

According to recent reports, the songs have been completed, while work on the film's background score is expected to begin in September 2026.

Background Score to Add More Impact

With the songs nearing completion, the focus is now shifting towards the background music. The score is expected to play a key role in elevating the film's action, emotional sequences and large-scale adventure portions.

Keeravani is reportedly planning an extensive schedule for the background score, underlining the importance of music in Rajamouli's cinematic presentation.

Mahesh Babu in a Dual Role

Mahesh Babu is set to take on two distinct characters in the film, including Rudhra and Lord Rama, according to the information provided by the makers and reports surrounding the project.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran are also part of the central cast. Priyanka is expected to have a prominent role, while Prithviraj plays a key character in the narrative.

The film combines adventure, mythology and large-scale visual spectacle, giving Rajamouli plenty of scope to create a world that extends beyond conventional commercial cinema.

Release Date Locked for April 2027

Fans will have to wait several more months to experience Varanasi on the big screen. The film is officially scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on April 7, 2027.

The release date was announced by Rajamouli earlier this year, further confirming the project's ambitious production timeline.

Expectations Continue to Rise

The combination of Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli has naturally created huge expectations. Adding Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Keeravani to the project has only increased the curiosity surrounding the film.

With six songs confirmed and background-score work approaching, Varanasi is entering another important phase of production. As more details emerge about the music, characters and story, anticipation for the April 2027 theatrical release is expected to grow further.