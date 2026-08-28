Raksha Bandhan 2026: Best Sibling Movies to Watch on OTT

Raksha Bandhan is all about celebrating the special relationship between brothers and sisters. The festival brings families together for rituals, sweets, gifts and plenty of memories.

Movies have also explored this bond in different ways. From emotional brother-sister stories to fun modern sibling relationships, Indian cinema has given audiences several memorable films.

If you want to spend Raksha Bandhan 2026 at home, here are some sibling-themed movies worth adding to your OTT watchlist.

1. Dil Dhadakne Do

If you want a modern story about siblings, Dil Dhadakne Do is a good pick. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra as siblings who deal with family expectations while travelling together on a luxury cruise.

Their relationship has plenty of fun moments, but the story also shows how siblings can support each other during difficult situations.

The movie is available on Netflix.

2. Rakhi

Rakhi, starring Jr NTR, is built around brother-sister sentiment. The story follows a brother who stands up for his sister when she faces problems in her married life.

The film combines family emotions with action and social issues. Jr NTR's performance and the emotional scenes between the siblings are major highlights.

The movie is available on Sun NXT and ZEE5.

3. Annavaram

Pawan Kalyan plays a protective brother in Annavaram, with Sandhya appearing as his sister.

The story focuses on a brother who goes to great lengths to protect his sister and ensure that she has a peaceful life. Action, family emotions and songs form the main elements of this commercial entertainer.

The movie is available on YouTube.

4. Arjun

Mahesh Babu and Keerthi Reddy play twin siblings in Arjun. The story takes the brother-sister relationship into a dramatic action setting.

When Arjun learns that his sister could be in danger after marriage, he travels to Madurai and takes on those threatening her.

The large Meenakshi Temple set created for the film remains one of its visual highlights. Arjun is available on Amazon Prime Video.

5. Annaatthe

Rajinikanth and Keerthy Suresh play siblings in Annaatthe, released in Telugu as Peddanna.

The story revolves around a brother who remains deeply protective of his sister even after she moves away following her marriage. When she gets into trouble, he quietly steps in to help her.

The combination of Rajinikanth's action and family sentiment makes it suitable for a festive family watch.

The movie is available on Netflix.

6. Bruce Lee: The Fighter

Ram Charan and Kriti Kharbanda play siblings in this commercial entertainer. The story has a brother making personal sacrifices for his sister's future.

Along with the emotional track, the film offers action, comedy and family drama. It is a lighter option for viewers looking for entertainment rather than a purely emotional story.

The movie is available on JioHotstar.

7. Gorintaku

For those who enjoy old-school family sentiment, Gorintaku is worth considering.

Starring Rajasekhar and Meera Jasmine, the film focuses on the emotional bond between a brother and sister. The story highlights the struggles faced by the sister and her brother's concern for her.

It is a good choice for viewers who prefer emotional family dramas.

The movie is available on Sun NXT.

8. Kumbalangi Nights

While it is not a conventional brother-sister movie, Kumbalangi Nights offers one of the most interesting portrayals of sibling relationships.

The Malayalam film revolves around four brothers who live together despite their differences. Their journey shows how family members can slowly overcome conflicts and become each other's support system.

It is a good choice for viewers who want something different from a typical commercial family film.

9. Kapoor & Sons

Kapoor & Sons explores the complicated relationship between two brothers returning to their family home. The movie mixes family drama, old conflicts and emotional moments.

The film is less about traditional sibling sentiment and more about the complicated ways brothers deal with each other, their parents and their own personal problems.

It is a strong choice for viewers who prefer realistic family stories.

10. Hum Saath-Saath Hain

For a classic Bollywood family entertainer, Hum Saath-Saath Hain remains a popular choice.

The film revolves around a large family and explores relationships between brothers, sisters-in-law and other family members. Its focus on togetherness, family values and celebrations makes it suitable for a festive viewing session.

Raksha Bandhan OTT Watchlist

Whether you prefer action-packed sibling dramas like Rakhi and Annavaram, emotional stories such as Gorintaku, or modern family films like Dil Dhadakne Do and Kapoor & Sons, there are plenty of options to enjoy with your family.

Raksha Bandhan is a celebration of sibling love, and these movies offer different takes on that special relationship. Pick your favourite, get some sweets ready and make it a movie night with the family.