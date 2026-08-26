Kriti Sanon Rakhi Ad Controversy: Jewellery Brand Removes Ad

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has found herself at the centre of a social media controversy over a recent jewellery advertisement linked to Raksha Bandhan.

The advertisement, created by a jewellery brand, featured Kriti in an outfit that drew criticism from some sections of social media users. The controversy intensified after the actress was shown tying a Rakhi to a dog in the campaign.

Kriti Sanon Faces Social Media Backlash

Several netizens objected to the advertisement and accused Kriti of disrespecting Hindu traditions. Some users questioned the way the Raksha Bandhan festival was portrayed and criticised the actress over her choice of outfit in the campaign.

The advertisement quickly became a topic of discussion online, with some social media users arguing that traditional festivals should be represented with greater sensitivity.

Kriti Responds To The Criticism

Kriti Sanon later addressed the criticism surrounding the advertisement.

In her response, the actress argued that respect for Indian traditions should not be judged by a woman's clothing. She reportedly said that faith and devotion come from a person's heart rather than from the clothes they wear.

Kriti also questioned why women's outfits continue to become a target whenever such controversies arise.

Addressing the presence of the dog in the advertisement, she explained that pets are also considered part of the family. According to her, tying a Rakhi to the dog was intended to reflect the affection and bond shared between people and their pets.

Jewellery Brand Removes The Ad

As the controversy gained wider attention online, the jewellery company behind the campaign announced a decision to take down the advertisement.

The company said it respects Indian culture, traditions and festivals. It also explained that the campaign was created with the intention of highlighting love and affection within families, including the bond people share with their pets.

However, after some viewers expressed that the advertisement had hurt their sentiments, the brand decided to withdraw the campaign.

The controversy has once again sparked a wider discussion on how brands portray Indian festivals in advertising and how traditional customs are interpreted in modern campaigns.