Cocktail 2 Trailer Fuels Lesbian Romance Buzz, Kriti Reacts

The trailer launch event of Cocktail 2 became a talking point after actress Kriti Sanon was asked about the film’s rumored lesbian romance angle. During the media interaction in Mumbai, Kriti addressed the question with a calm and thoughtful response.

The actress said that audiences should wait for the film’s release before making assumptions about the storyline. She explained that the movie explores different emotions, relationships, and modern-day connections, and viewers will get a better understanding once they watch the complete film.

Kriti avoided revealing any major plot details but said that Cocktail 2 is not just a typical love story. According to her, the film presents relationships in a fresh and contemporary way, which is one of the reasons she was excited to be part of the project.

The trailer has already sparked discussions on social media, with fans sharing different theories about the characters and their relationships. However, the makers have not officially confirmed many of the speculations surrounding the story.

Cocktail 2 stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. Directed by Homi Adajania, the film is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail and promises a mix of romance, drama, emotions, and unexpected twists.

With the trailer generating strong buzz and curiosity among movie lovers, fans are eagerly waiting to see how the story unfolds when the film releases in theatres.