Kalki 2: Will Sai Pallavi Replace Deepika Padukone in Prabhas’ Film?

The casting news around Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 has created fresh buzz among movie fans. According to recent reports, actress Sai Pallavi may replace Deepika Padukone in the upcoming sequel starring Prabhas. However, the film's makers have not officially confirmed her casting.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD was released in 2024 and received a strong response from audiences. The film featured Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan in important roles. Following the success of the first part, fans have been eagerly waiting for the sequel.

Sai Pallavi May Join Kalki 2

Deepika Padukone played Sumathi, also known as SUM-80, in the first instalment. Her character was central to the story, which revolves around the arrival of the unborn Kalki.

After the makers confirmed that Deepika would not return for the sequel, speculation began about who would take her place. Recent reports suggest that Sai Pallavi could join the project and may begin shooting in November.

However, it remains unclear whether Sai Pallavi would play Sumathi or appear in a different role. No official announcement has been made by the production team.

Prabhas to Join the Next Shooting Schedule

According to reports, the team is preparing for another shooting schedule in the second half of October. Prabhas is expected to take part in the upcoming schedule after managing his other film commitments.

Nag Ashwin is directing the sequel, which is expected to continue the story established in the first film. The project also features Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan.

Interestingly, Nag Ashwin had earlier said that the sequel would not include new cast additions. This makes the latest reports about Sai Pallavi's possible entry even more intriguing.

For now, fans will have to wait for an official announcement to know who will play Sumathi in Kalki 2.