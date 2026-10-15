Jailer 2 Twitter Review: Rajinikanth Wins Praise, Fans Call Film a Blockbuster

Superstar Rajinikanth's much-awaited film Jailer 2 hit theatres worldwide on Thursday, October 15, 2026. The film has received enthusiastic reactions from fans on social media, with many praising Rajinikanth's screen presence, Nelson Dilipkumar's comedy and Anirudh Ravichander's background music.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the action entertainer is the sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer. Following the film's release, fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their first impressions and favourite moments.

Rajinikanth's Mass Scenes Impress Fans

Rajinikanth's screen presence has emerged as one of the major highlights in the initial audience reactions. Fans praised his title card introduction and the interval sequence, describing them as exciting moments in the film.

Several viewers also appreciated the way the sequel continues the story from the first part. The film combines action, comedy and dramatic scenes to entertain audiences.

Nelson's Comedy and Anirudh's Music Receive Praise

Director Nelson Dilipkumar's trademark humour has received a positive response from many viewers. The comedy involving actors Namo Narayana and Yogi Babu was appreciated in several social media reactions.

Anirudh Ravichander's background score is another highlight mentioned by fans. Viewers said the music adds energy to important scenes and enhances Rajinikanth's screen presence.

However, some early reactions noted that the screenplay takes time to build momentum before reaching the interval block. Despite this, many viewers described the first half as an entertaining commercial experience.

What Is Jailer 2 About?

Jailer 2 brings Rajinikanth back as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. The cast includes Ramya Krishnan and Yogi Babu, while Mohanlal and Shivarajkumar add to the film's star power. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music.

The first Jailer, released in 2023, collected more than ₹600 crore worldwide and became a major box-office success.

With positive initial reactions to its action sequences, humour and music, Jailer 2 has started its theatrical run amid strong fan excitement. However, the overall audience verdict and box-office performance will become clearer as more viewers watch the film.

#Jailer2 Awesome 1st half. The dark humor has worked big time. #YogiBabu comedy is peak. #Rajinikanth is on 🔥. #Anirudh BGM is so good. And the interval and the staging is perfect. Not even one boring scene. Fast screenplay. Looking forward to 2nd half 👌 https://t.co/l6xKdkLi7B — AllAboutMovies (@MoviesAbout12) October 15, 2026

#Jailer2 inside talk 1st Half:-intro ,Slow start , Little fun 2nd Half:-Mass elevation🔥 , flashback climax bang 💥 Neg:-Little lag Positive:-Cameo Overall:- Blockbuster 🔥💥 https://t.co/BOqdCPxpjX — pavan18🐐 (@pavanx_18) October 14, 2026