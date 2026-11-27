Following the Pulwama terror attack in February 2019, Indian film industry associations announced a complete ban on Pakistani actors and content. The restrictions, which were initially introduced after the 2016 Uri attack, became stricter following the Pulwama incident. After several years, Netflix has once again brought the issue into public discussion. The Pakistani series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo is at the centre of the controversy, which continues to intensify with each passing day.

Netflix has announced that it will stream a Pakistani series for the first time from next Friday (December 4). Following the announcement, the All India Workers Union wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding a ban on the series in India. The Central Government has also reportedly advised the OTT platform to prohibit Pakistani content from being streamed in the country. However, the issue has taken a new turn, with some Indian netizens expressing support for the Pakistani series while others are criticising them.

Adding to the debate, Bollywood actress Richa Chadha also shared her opinion in support of the Pakistani series under a social media post. Several netizens questioned why people expressing support for the series remained silent when Pakistani platforms banned Indian films such as Ramayana and Dhurandhar, made by Indian filmmakers.

Meanwhile, setting the controversy aside, Netflix is also gearing up to release a Hindi series titled O Saathi Re next Friday. The series features Aditi Rao Hydari, Arjun Rampal and others in lead roles. Interestingly, it is a remake of the Pakistani series Mere Paas Tum Ho, which originally streamed between 2019 and 2020.

Although content is often considered beyond the boundaries of language and region, the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan have turned even a television series into a major controversy. It remains to be seen how Netflix will respond to the growing criticism. The issue is particularly significant considering that the streaming platform has millions of subscribers in India.