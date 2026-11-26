Sharwanand, Anupama Parameswaran and Dimple Hayathi play the lead roles in the upcoming film ‘Bhogi’, directed by Sampath Nandi. The film is all set to hit theatres tomorrow (November 27). Anupama will be seen in a key role in the movie. However, her absence from all the promotional events sparked rumours on social media that she had differences with the film's team. Responding to these rumours, the actress recently shared her reaction through an Instagram post.

“I Really Wanted to Be There”

Anupama Parameswaran expressed her disappointment over not being able to attend the promotional events of Bhogi. She said she was looking forward to being with the film's team as the movie is set to release on November 27. However, the release date was changed several times to ensure the film was presented in the best possible way, which affected her schedule.

Anupama Parameswaran revealed that she had tried her best to attend the promotional events of Bhogi, but her prior film commitments prevented her from doing so. She explained that she had to stay in Ooty as she had already agreed to work on other projects. She also mentioned that the film's release date was changed several times to make the final product better, which affected her availability.

The actress thanked the Bhogi team for understanding her situation and supporting her despite her absence. She expressed sadness over not being able to join the team during the film's important release period. Anupama added that even though she could not be physically present with them, her thoughts were always with the team. She is now eagerly waiting for audiences to watch the film in theatres.

Her Instagram post has received attention and is currently going viral on social media.