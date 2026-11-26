Vivo has introduced its new flagship smartphone lineup in India. The new Vivo X500 series includes three models: Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro and Vivo X500 Pro Max. The smartphones come with powerful MediaTek processors, advanced camera features and large batteries. The series is aimed at users looking for premium smartphones, especially those interested in mobile photography.

The starting price of the Vivo X500 series is Rs 1,19,999, while the top-end model costs Rs 2,29,999 with the Photographer Kit.

Vivo X500 Series Price in India

Vivo has launched the three smartphones in different storage configurations. Here are their prices in India:

Vivo X500: Rs 1,19,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.

Vivo X500 Pro: Rs 1,49,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.

Vivo X500 Pro Max: Rs 1,64,999 for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Vivo X500 Pro Max: Rs 1,79,999 for 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.

Vivo X500 Pro Max Photographer Kit: Rs 2,29,999 with 512GB storage.

Pre-bookings for the Vivo X500 series started on November 26, 2026. The first sale will take place on December 3, 2026. Customers can purchase the smartphones through Vivo's official website, Flipkart, Amazon and authorised retail stores.

Vivo X500 Series Processor and Display

All three smartphones come with 12GB RAM and run OriginOS 7 based on Android 17.

The Vivo X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro processor, built on a 2nm process. The standard Vivo X500 comes with the Dimensity 9600M chipset.

When it comes to the display, the Vivo X500 Pro Max features a large 6.85-inch 2K AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. The Vivo X500 Pro comes with a smaller 6.36-inch display offering 1.5K resolution.

Vivo X500 Pro Max Camera Features

The camera system is one of the biggest highlights of the Vivo X500 Pro Max. The smartphone features three rear cameras, including a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide camera and a 200MP Zeiss APO periscope telephoto lens.

It also has a 50MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The 200MP telephoto camera is designed to deliver detailed pictures, especially when capturing distant subjects.

Vivo is also offering additional photography accessories with the new lineup. These include the Zeiss Telephoto Extender Gen 2 with 200mm equivalent zoom for Rs 15,999 and the 400mm version for Rs 27,999. The Imaging Grip Kit is available for Rs 11,999.

Battery and Charging Details

The Vivo X500 Pro Max packs a large 7,800mAh battery. It supports 90W wired charging and 40W wireless charging.

The Vivo X500 Pro comes with a 6,510mAh battery. Both Pro models also offer IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Vivo X500 Series Colour Options

Vivo is offering different colour choices across the three models.

Vivo X500: Ember Red and Titanium Black.

Vivo X500 Pro: Apex Orange and Eternal Black.

Vivo X500 Pro Max: Apex Orange and Eternal Black.

With premium processors, high-resolution cameras and large batteries, the Vivo X500 series is aimed at customers looking for high-end smartphones. The Pro Max model is particularly suitable for photography enthusiasts who want advanced zoom capabilities and long battery life