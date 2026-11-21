Google has announced a major investment to support artificial intelligence research and innovation in India. The technology company will provide $5 million, or around Rs. 46 crore, to IIT Kharagpur to support research, education and the development of new AI technologies.

The partnership aims to use artificial intelligence to solve problems in India and help students develop skills for future technology jobs. It will focus on research, training and improving AI infrastructure at the institute.

AI Research in Indian Languages, Agriculture and Education

One of the main goals of this initiative is to develop AI technologies that work better in Indian languages. Researchers will explore ways to make AI more accessible to people who do not use English as their primary language.

The funding will also support research in agriculture, materials science and educational technology. These projects aim to develop AI-based solutions to real-world problems and improve the use of technology in different sectors.

AI Training for Students and Teachers

Google and IIT Kharagpur will also work to make AI education available to students from different academic backgrounds. The programme will not be limited to computer science students.

Students, faculty members and teachers will have opportunities to learn AI skills through new courses and training programmes. Google will help the institute develop updated learning materials and academic programmes.

New AI Research Tools and Infrastructure

The partnership will support the development of new AI frameworks, research tools and technologies at IIT Kharagpur. The institute will work towards creating a stronger research environment where students and researchers can develop and test new AI models.

The investment is expected to strengthen the institute's research capabilities and encourage more innovation in artificial intelligence.

Sundar Pichai on the IIT Kharagpur Partnership

Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai expressed happiness about supporting IIT Kharagpur, where he studied, and helping future generations of students.

He said the initiative could support important research in Indian languages, agriculture and education. He also hopes the benefits of AI research will reach people across India.

The partnership is expected to bring educational institutions and technology companies closer through research, training and infrastructure development. However, details about how the funding will be divided among different projects and when they will be completed are yet to be announced.