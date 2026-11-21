Kartika Purnima is one of the most important festivals celebrated during the Hindu month of Kartik. Devotees worship Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu on this auspicious day and perform special rituals. The festival is also known as Tripuri Purnima and Dev Deepawali.

According to Hindu beliefs, Lord Shiva defeated the three demons of Tripurasura on Kartika Purnima. It is also believed that Lord Vishnu took the Matsya avatar on this day to protect the Vedas. Devotees celebrate the occasion by taking holy baths, observing fasts, lighting lamps and offering prayers.

Kartika Purnima 2026 Date

Kartika Purnima will be observed on November 24, 2026. The full moon tithi begins on the night of November 23 and continues until November 24.

Devotees will perform special rituals on November 24, including holy baths, fasting, lighting 360-wick lamps and visiting temples to witness the Jwala Toranam ceremony.

Why Is Kartika Purnima Celebrated?

Kartika Purnima is associated with the victory of Lord Shiva over the three demons of Tripurasura. According to mythology, Lord Shiva destroyed the three demon cities and restored peace.

The gods celebrated Shiva's victory by lighting lamps along the banks of the Ganga in Kashi. This tradition is believed to be the reason behind the name Dev Deepawali, which means the festival of lights celebrated by the gods.

The festival is also known as Tripuri Purnima because of Lord Shiva's victory over Tripurasuras.

Significance of Vishnu's Matsya Avatar

Hindu mythology says that Lord Vishnu took the form of a fish, known as Matsya Avatar, during a great flood. He protected the Vedas from destruction and helped preserve knowledge.

Kartika Purnima is also considered the birth anniversary of Lord Kartikeya, the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. The day is associated with the Krittika nakshatra, which adds to its religious importance.

Kartika Purnima Puja Vidhanam

Devotees follow several religious rituals on Kartika Purnima. Here is the traditional puja procedure:

Wake up early in the morning before sunrise.

Take a holy bath in a river, lake or other sacred water body.

If you cannot visit a river, add a few drops of Ganga water to your bathing water at home.

Light a lamp and take a fasting vow.

Perform Shiva abhishekam with milk, curd, honey and Ganga water.

Offer Bilva leaves to Lord Shiva.

Worship Lord Vishnu and offer Tulsi leaves.

Read or listen to the Kartik Puranam.

Visit a temple and participate in the special prayers.

360-Wick Lamp Lighting on Kartika Purnima

Lighting 360 wicks on Kartika Purnima is one of the important traditions followed by devotees. The 360 wicks represent the days of the year and are traditionally lit during the evening Pradosha period.

Devotees use cow ghee to light the lamps. Lighting lamps near the Tulsi plant or under an Amla tree is considered auspicious. According to religious beliefs, this ritual brings peace, prosperity and divine blessings.

What Is Jwala Toranam?

Jwala Toranam is a special ritual performed at Shiva temples on Kartika Purnima. A sacred fire arrangement is made, and devotees pass beneath it as part of the religious tradition.

Many devotees believe that witnessing the Jwala Toranam and passing beneath the sacred flames removes negative influences, reduces planetary troubles and protects them from misfortunes.

Deepa Daan on Kartika Purnima

Deepa Daan, or donating and offering lamps, is another important ritual. Devotees place clay lamps in small banana-leaf bowls and float them in rivers, lakes and temple ponds.

The sight of hundreds of lamps floating on water is considered beautiful and spiritually significant. Devotees believe this ritual brings good fortune and blessings.

Moon Worship and Donations

On Kartika Purnima night, devotees worship the moon and offer Arghya using water. They prepare traditional offerings such as Chalimidi and Vada Pappu and consume them after completing their fast.

Donating food, clothes, sesame seeds and lamps to the needy is considered a good deed on this day. Many devotees also organise Annadanam and help people in need.

Kartika Purnima is a festival of devotion, charity and spiritual discipline. By performing traditional rituals, offering prayers and helping others, devotees celebrate the occasion with faith and seek the blessings of Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu.