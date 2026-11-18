SpiceJet is going through a difficult financial period, and the situation is creating problems for air travellers across the country. Several passengers have faced flight cancellations and long delays, leaving many of them waiting at airports for hours. Mumbai and Patna are among the cities that have reported major disruptions in flight services.

The airline's troubles are not limited to managing its daily operations. Reports suggest that SpiceJet has been struggling to pay outstanding airport charges. Due to pending payments, airport authorities have reportedly introduced a cash-and-carry system for the airline. Under this arrangement, SpiceJet must clear the required charges in advance before operating its flights.

Unpaid Salaries and Aircraft Shortage Add to Problems

Financial difficulties have also affected the airline's employees. Reports indicate that some staff members have not received their salaries for several months. At the same time, a shortage of pilots, crew members and operational aircraft has made it difficult for SpiceJet to maintain its regular flight schedule.

The airline's international operations have also faced setbacks. Four flights from Dubai were reportedly cancelled after ground-handling company Dnata stopped providing check-in services over unpaid dues of Rs 35.8 crore. This has added to the difficulties faced by passengers travelling between India and Dubai.

SpiceJet Operating with Around 12 Aircraft

Another major concern is the airline's limited fleet strength. Reports suggest that SpiceJet currently has only around 12 operational aircraft. With fewer planes available, the airline is finding it difficult to manage its flight network and maintain punctuality.

Frequent cancellations and delays have raised questions about the company's ability to provide reliable services. Passengers are increasingly concerned about sudden schedule changes and uncertainty surrounding their travel plans.

Delhi High Court Setback Increases Financial Pressure

SpiceJet has also suffered a setback in its ongoing legal dispute with Kalanithi Maran and KAL Airways. The Delhi High Court recently rejected the airline's request for additional time to deposit Rs 144.51 crore in connection with the case.

This legal development has added another challenge to the airline's already difficult financial situation. With pending airport payments, employee salary issues, aircraft shortages and legal expenses, SpiceJet is facing pressure from several directions.

SpiceJet Board to Discuss Fresh Fundraising

To overcome its financial problems, SpiceJet is now exploring options to arrange additional funds. The company's board is scheduled to discuss fundraising proposals at its November 18 meeting. The airline will be hoping that fresh investment can help it manage its pending payments and improve its operations.

However, the immediate concern for passengers remains the uncertainty surrounding flight schedules. Travellers are hoping for fewer cancellations and better services in the coming days. SpiceJet now faces the challenge of restoring passenger confidence while finding a solution to its growing financial difficulties.