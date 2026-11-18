Megastar Chiranjeevi is currently busy with his upcoming movie Kaka, which is one of the most anticipated films among Telugu audiences. The film is directed by Bobby Kolli and is being planned as a special Sankranti release. With the shooting already wrapped up, the makers have started the dubbing work.

Produced by Venkat K Narayana and Lohith under the KVN Productions banner, the movie is being made on a grand scale. Music director SS Thaman is composing the soundtrack. The makers have announced January 13, 2027, as the worldwide theatrical release date. Mega fans are eagerly waiting to see Chiranjeevi back on the big screen with this project.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi recently attended the success celebration of the film Itlu Arjun. During his speech, the actor made some interesting comments about actress Anaswara Rajan, who plays an important role in the movie.

While talking about her performance, Chiranjeevi said that he was worried about accidentally revealing details about her character. However, he went on to drop an indirect hint about her role, leaving the audience curious.

The Megastar appreciated Anaswara Rajan's acting and mentioned that she had performed very well in the film. He also jokingly commented that she was not someone who liked speaking much. Interestingly, he asked fans to remember his words and think about them carefully once they returned home.

His playful comments have now become a topic of discussion among movie lovers. Fans are trying to understand what Chiranjeevi meant and what kind of character Anaswara Rajan plays in Itlu Arjun. Although he did not reveal the complete details, his remarks have certainly increased curiosity about the actress's role.

On the other hand, all eyes are on Chiranjeevi's Kaka, which is gearing up for its January 2027 release. With Bobby Kolli directing the project and SS Thaman handling the music, expectations are high for this Sankranti entertainer.