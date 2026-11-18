Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway is reportedly celebrating a special moment in her personal life. According to reports from New York media, the actress has welcomed her third child at the age of 44. The news has attracted attention among her fans, who have been following updates about her pregnancy.

Anne Hathaway announced her pregnancy in June this year, surprising her fans with the happy news. After months of anticipation, reports suggest that the actress and her husband, Adam Shulman, have welcomed another member into their family.

The actress married Adam Shulman in 2012. The couple is already parents to two sons, Jonathan, who is 10 years old, and six-year-old Jack. With the arrival of their third child, the family is reportedly entering another beautiful chapter.

Meanwhile, Anne Hathaway has also been busy with her film career. She appeared in Christopher Nolan's much-awaited movie The Odyssey, playing an important role. The film received a strong response at the box office. She was also present at the movie's New York premiere on July 14, where she attracted attention with her appearance.

The Odyssey was released in Indian theatres on October 2. Apart from this project, Anne Hathaway also appeared in the film Verity this year.

The reported arrival of her third child has now become a talking point among Hollywood fans. While the actress continues to balance her successful film career and family life, fans are eagerly waiting for more updates from her.