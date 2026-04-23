Michael Movie Review and Rating

Do we really need a reminder of who Michael Jackson is? For decades, his music has been part of global pop culture, his performances endlessly replayed and reimagined. While documentaries and television films have attempted to capture fragments of his life, Michael (2026) arrives with the ambition of presenting a cinematic portrait of the legend. But does it truly decode the man behind the myth?

A Partial Portrait, Not the Full Canvas

Unlike earlier screen adaptations such as The Jacksons: An American Dream, Man in the Mirror: The Michael Jackson Story, and Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland, this film positions itself as the first full-fledged feature biopic. Yet, it surprisingly limits its scope. Instead of tracing Jackson’s life from birth to his final years, the narrative focuses on a relatively narrow window—from his early days with the Jackson 5 to the cusp of his global superstardom.

This creative choice leaves the film feeling incomplete. It builds toward greatness but stops short of exploring the peak and complexities that defined his legacy. The closing hint—“His Story Continues”—suggests more to come, but as a standalone film, it lacks closure.

Father, Son, and the Cost of Fame

At its core, the film is less about Michael Jackson the icon and more about Michael the son. The central conflict revolves around his fraught relationship with his father, Joseph Jackson—a figure portrayed as both architect and oppressor. The emotional tension between control and creative freedom forms the backbone of the narrative.

While this angle provides depth, the storytelling becomes repetitive. The film keeps circling the same emotional beats without expanding into other defining aspects of Jackson’s life—his artistry, reinvention, and global influence.

Moments That Truly Work

Where the film shines is in its quieter, more intimate moments. A touching thread explores Jackson’s bond with animals—he treats them not as possessions but as companions, revealing his longing for genuine connection in a world that constantly objectified him.

Another standout moment subtly addresses racial barriers in the music industry, capturing the resistance he faced despite his talent. These sequences add texture and briefly elevate the film beyond a standard biographical drama.

Performances Carry the Film

Jaafar Jackson delivers a committed performance, capturing the physicality and spirit of his uncle without slipping into caricature. His dance sequences, in particular, feel authentic and energetic.

Juliano Krue (as Joseph Jackson) brings intensity to a complex character, while Nia Long lends warmth and emotional grounding as Katherine Jackson. Together, the cast ensures the film remains watchable even when the narrative falters.

Style Over Substance?

Technically, the film is polished. The music, staging, and recreations of iconic performances are engaging, especially on a large screen. However, there’s a noticeable restraint in addressing the more controversial or complicated chapters of Jackson’s life. This cautious approach makes the film feel curated—almost too careful to offend.

Final Take

Michael (2026) works best as a tribute rather than a definitive biopic. It captures glimpses of brilliance but stops short of delivering a complete, layered portrait of one of music’s most complex figures. For fans, it offers nostalgia and spectacle; for others, it may feel like a missed opportunity.

Bottomline: A visually engaging but emotionally incomplete tribute

Rating: 2.5/5