Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Birthday Wish for Mahesh Babu Sparks 'Devil' Buzz

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga recently sent birthday wishes to superstar Mahesh Babu, but his message quickly became a topic of discussion among movie fans.

Vanga's birthday greeting came at a time when there is already strong curiosity about his next projects. His message for Mahesh has now triggered fresh speculation about their long-discussed collaboration, with fans bringing up the project reportedly titled Devil.

The combination of Mahesh Babu and Sandeep Reddy Vanga has been a subject of interest for Telugu cinema fans for several years. Vanga is currently working on Spirit with Prabhas, while discussions around his possible future collaboration with Mahesh continue to attract attention.

Fans have been closely following every interaction between the two stars and filmmaker, hoping for an official update about their potential project. However, the latest birthday wish by itself does not confirm that Devil is officially happening.

For now, Vanga's message has simply added more fuel to the ongoing speculation. With both Mahesh and Vanga involved in major upcoming projects, fans will have to wait for an official announcement before drawing any conclusions about their collaboration.