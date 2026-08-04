Rajamouli Says RRR and Varanasi Are Just the Beginning

Acclaimed director S.S. Rajamouli has hinted that his biggest cinematic journey is still ahead. Speaking about his career, the filmmaker said that global blockbuster RRR and his upcoming film Varanasi are only the beginning of what he wants to achieve in Indian cinema.

Rajamouli, who has delivered several blockbuster films over the years, said he constantly aims to push the boundaries of storytelling and visual filmmaking. According to him, every new project is an opportunity to create something bigger and better than his previous work.

His upcoming film Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, is one of the most awaited films in India. The movie is being made on a massive scale with advanced technology and is expected to offer a unique cinematic experience.

Rajamouli's comments have raised excitement among fans, who believe Varanasi could become another milestone in his career after the worldwide success of RRR. The director's confidence has further increased expectations for the film.

With Varanasi progressing steadily, audiences are now eager to see how Rajamouli plans to take Indian cinema to the next level with his ambitious vision.