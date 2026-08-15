Varanasi: Will Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu Start a New IMAX Era?

Expectations surrounding SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu’s much-awaited film Varanasi continue to rise. The ambitious project features Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in important roles and is being mounted on an international scale.

What has now become a major talking point is the film’s reported focus on the IMAX format. The decision has sparked discussions across the Indian film industry, with many wondering whether Varanasi could encourage more filmmakers to embrace premium large-format cinema or whether the approach comes with considerable financial challenges.

IMAX Creates a Premium Theatre Experience

Large-format cinema has gained renewed attention globally, particularly after major Hollywood productions encouraged audiences to experience films on giant screens.

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, for instance, has further highlighted the appeal of premium formats, with moviegoers showing a willingness to spend more for an enhanced theatrical experience.

This growing interest has also raised questions about India’s existing IMAX infrastructure and whether the country has enough screens to support films designed specifically for the format.

India Has Limited IMAX Screens

One of the biggest challenges for filmmakers planning large-scale IMAX releases is the limited number of screens available in India.

According to the information in the report, the country currently has only around 26 IMAX screens. This has led to a debate over whether investing heavily in IMAX production makes commercial sense when the number of screens capable of showcasing the format remains relatively small.

PVR INOX Executive Director Sanjeev Kumar reportedly said that setting up an IMAX screen can cost approximately Rs 10 crore to Rs 11 crore. He also indicated that making such a substantial investment based on the performance of a single film may not be an easy proposition.

Making an IMAX Film Is a Different Challenge

Producing a movie for IMAX involves more than simply displaying a conventional film on a larger screen.

Large-format filmmaking can require specialised cameras and equipment, along with technicians who have experience working with the format. Elements such as composition, lighting and sound design also need to be carefully planned to make the most of the larger viewing experience.

For a filmmaker working on a massive project like Varanasi, these technical requirements add another layer of complexity to an already ambitious production.

Rajamouli Takes Another Big Risk

SS Rajamouli has previously taken Indian cinema to international audiences with films such as Baahubali and RRR. With Varanasi, the filmmaker appears to be exploring another technological and cinematic frontier.

The Mahesh Babu-led film has already generated significant curiosity because of its scale, cast and international ambitions. Its reported IMAX approach could make it an important experiment for the Indian film industry.

If Varanasi succeeds commercially and delivers the kind of theatrical experience its makers are targeting, it could encourage more Indian productions to explore IMAX and other premium formats.

For now, the key question remains whether Rajamouli’s latest gamble will help establish a stronger IMAX culture in India—or remain an ambitious experiment limited by the country’s current theatre infrastructure.

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