Earbuds, Snoring to Throat Cancer: What Your ENT Doctor Wants You to Know

Everyday Habits Could Be Harming Your Ears, Nose and Throat

Many common ENT problems are linked to everyday habits that people often overlook—from repeatedly cleaning the ears with earbuds and listening to music at high volume to ignoring persistent snoring, allergies or a change in voice.

In a conversation with Sakshi Life, Care Hospitals senior ENT specialist Dr. Vishnu Swarup Reddy discussed common ear, nose and throat problems, preventive measures, advanced treatments and the importance of early diagnosis.

Earbuds May Do More Harm Than Good

The doctor explained that the ear canal has a natural self-cleaning mechanism. Earwax normally moves outward on its own, meaning most people do not need to clean their ears regularly with earbuds.

Repeatedly inserting earbuds into the ear canal can push wax deeper instead of removing it. It can also injure the delicate skin lining the canal, causing swelling, pain and a painful infection known as otitis externa.

According to the doctor, only a small proportion of people may develop hard wax that requires medical removal. In such cases, doctors may soften the wax with appropriate drops and remove it under microscopic guidance.

The message is simple: avoid unnecessary earbud use for cleaning the ears.

High Volume Can Gradually Damage Hearing

Earphones and headphones have become part of everyday life, particularly among young people and those working from home. However, prolonged exposure—especially at high volume—can affect the inner ear and the hearing nerve.

Constant use can also interfere with the ear's natural wax-clearing process, resulting in greater wax accumulation. The doctor recommends giving the ears regular breaks and keeping the volume as low as possible.

Over time, excessive noise exposure can lead to ringing in the ears and gradual hearing loss. People working in music, factories, mines and other noisy environments, as well as police and military personnel involved in firing practice, are particularly vulnerable.

Noise Pollution: A Preventable Cause of Hearing Loss

Traffic, loud celebrations, processions, weddings and DJ music can expose people to dangerously high sound levels.

After sudden exposure to very loud noise, some people may experience a blocked sensation in the ear or persistent ringing. The doctor stressed that noise-induced hearing loss is preventable, making protection particularly important for people who are repeatedly exposed to loud sounds.

If ringing or hearing problems begin after significant noise exposure, early ENT evaluation and hearing testing are important. The doctor also described treatment options that may be considered in selected cases when patients seek care promptly.

Air Pollution and Dust Can Trigger Allergies

Dust, air pollution, diesel fumes, cold weather and other environmental triggers can contribute to allergic rhinitis.

Common symptoms include:

Frequent sneezing

Watery nasal discharge

Nasal blockage

Sinus problems

Reduced sense of smell

Persistent allergy-related inflammation can contribute to sinus infections, and the doctor noted that allergic fungal sinusitis is also being seen in clinical practice.

Identifying and avoiding personal allergy triggers is an important part of management. Depending on the condition, doctors may recommend allergy testing, antihistamines or nasal sprays. Persistent or recurrent symptoms may require specialist evaluation and, in selected cases, immunotherapy.

Don't Ignore Loud, Persistent Snoring

Simple snoring is common, but very loud, continuous snoring accompanied by pauses in breathing should not be ignored.

Obstructive sleep apnea occurs when airflow becomes blocked during sleep. Structural problems involving the nose, enlarged tonsils, adenoids, the palate or tongue can contribute to airway obstruction. Excess weight and hypothyroidism are also important risk factors discussed in the interview.

Warning signs include:

Excessive daytime sleepiness

Persistent tiredness

Morning headaches

Waking without feeling refreshed

Witnessed pauses in breathing during sleep

A sleep study can determine whether the condition is mild, moderate or severe and help guide treatment.

Treatment may include weight management, addressing underlying medical conditions, CPAP therapy or procedures to relieve anatomical obstruction, depending on the patient's condition. Untreated sleep apnea can increase the risk of serious cardiovascular complications.

Newborn Hearing Screening Can Prevent Speech Delays

Hearing should be checked soon after birth. The doctor emphasised the importance of newborn hearing screening in maternity and paediatric hospitals because early identification of hearing loss can help prevent speech and language delays.

Screening tests such as otoacoustic emissions (OAE) can identify children who require further evaluation. Depending on the severity of hearing loss, children may benefit from hearing aids or cochlear implants, followed by auditory-verbal and speech therapy.

Early intervention can give children with significant hearing loss a better opportunity to develop speech and attend mainstream schools.

Advanced Hearing-Loss Treatments Are Changing Lives

The interview also highlighted advances in treatment for severe hearing loss, including cochlear implant surgery.

The doctor said cochlear implantation is now being performed in selected patients across a wide age range, with newer approaches allowing some procedures to be completed as day-care interventions. Rehabilitation remains an important part of the process, particularly for children who need speech and language training.

For certain types of conductive hearing loss, microscopic ear surgery can reconstruct or bypass damaged structures in the middle ear and restore hearing. The doctor also discussed his experience with a large series of stapedectomy procedures and reported highly successful outcomes in the published series.

Persistent Hoarseness Should Never Be Ignored

A change in voice lasting more than a couple of weeks deserves medical attention.

While infections may cause temporary hoarseness, persistent voice changes can sometimes indicate a more serious problem, including vocal cord cancer. Early ENT evaluation with endoscopic examination can help identify abnormalities of the vocal cords.

The doctor explained that when vocal cord cancer is detected at an early stage and remains confined to the vocal cords, selected patients may be treated with laser surgery. Early diagnosis can potentially avoid more extensive treatment in appropriate cases.

Head and Neck Cancers: Early Detection Matters

Smoking, alcohol consumption and chewing tobacco or other substances are important risk factors for several head and neck cancers.

Difficulty swallowing, persistent voice changes and other unusual symptoms should prompt early medical evaluation. According to the doctor, diagnosis at an early stage can significantly improve the possibility of successful treatment.

AI and Robotic Surgery: The Next Step in ENT Care

The interview also touched on the growing role of artificial intelligence and robotic surgery in ENT.

The doctor said AI is expected to contribute to faster diagnosis and earlier treatment, while robotic techniques are already being used for selected procedures, including tongue-base reduction and oropharyngeal cancer surgery.

Five Simple Rules to Protect Your Ears

The doctor concluded with practical precautions for people who regularly use earphones or are exposed to noise and pollution:

Avoid using earbuds to clean inside the ear.

If earphones are necessary, use them gently and give your ears regular breaks.

Keep the volume as low as possible.

Use ear protection such as earmuffs when exposed to loud occupational noise.

Avoid dust, pollution and other known allergy triggers; use a mask when exposure cannot be avoided.

Prevention Is Better Than Cure

The central message from the discussion is clear: many ENT problems can be prevented or managed more effectively when addressed early.

Whether it is excessive earbud use, high-volume music, noise pollution, allergies, persistent snoring or a prolonged change in voice, early attention can prevent minor problems from becoming major ones.

With advances in ENT surgery, cochlear implants, laser procedures, robotic techniques and AI-assisted diagnosis, treatment options continue to evolve. But prevention—and seeking medical help at the right time—remains the first line of defence.