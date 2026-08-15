Vishwanath and Sons Day 1 Box Office: Suriya Film Opens Strong

Tamil superstar Suriya's latest film Vishwanath And Sons has started its theatrical journey on a strong note. Directed by Telugu filmmaker Venky Atluri, the movie stars Mamitha Baiju as the female lead and received a positive response from audiences from its opening shows.

The film had already created curiosity after its trailer generated strong expectations. Following its worldwide release, the movie reportedly benefited from positive word of mouth and recorded impressive opening-day numbers.

Vishwanath And Sons First-Day Collection

According to the reported figures, Vishwanath And Sons collected more than Rs 27.51 crore worldwide on its first day.

In the Indian market, the film reportedly earned around Rs 15.15 crore in net collections, while its gross earnings crossed Rs 17.51 crore.

The movie also made a notable contribution from overseas markets, where it reportedly collected more than Rs 10 crore on its opening day.

Tamil and Telugu Versions Drive Collections

The Tamil version of Vishwanath And Sons reportedly earned around Rs 9.15 crore on day one. The Telugu version also performed well, collecting approximately Rs 6 crore.

The strong response in both markets is notable, particularly because the film is directed by Venky Atluri, who is well known for his work in Telugu cinema.

Suriya’s Latest Film After Karuppu

Vishwanath And Sons is Suriya's latest release following Karuppu. The film is produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.

The movie was released worldwide on August 14, 2026, arriving during the Independence Day holiday period.

With a solid first-day performance and positive audience response, Vishwanath And Sons will now aim to maintain its momentum over the weekend and strengthen its position at the box office.

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