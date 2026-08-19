Vishwanath And Sons Monday Box Office Report

Suriya’s Vishwanath And Sons has delivered a mixed performance at the box office after the opening weekend. While the film managed to hold reasonably well in the Telugu market on its first working day, its Monday performance in Tamil Nadu has emerged as a concern.

The Tamil version of the movie was only slightly behind the Telugu version during the opening weekend. However, the gap widened considerably on Monday, with the Tamil version collecting around 30% less than the Telugu version. The sharp drop has raised questions about the film’s performance in its home market.

The movie reportedly secured a theatrical business of around ₹40 crore in Tamil Nadu. Based on this figure, the film needs to generate approximately ₹90 crore gross to reach the break-even mark. So far, the Tamil Nadu theatrical run has generated nearly ₹30 crore gross in its first four days, leaving the film with a significant distance to cover.

The situation is considerably better in the Telugu states. Vishwanath And Sons has already crossed the ₹7.2 crore non-recoverable advance (NRA) mark in Nizam. The film is also expected to recover the remaining ₹2 crore recoverable advance by the end of the coming weekend.

In Andhra, the film was sold on a ₹10 crore ratio and has a chance of reaching the break-even point during its full theatrical run. Ceeded is expected to be the only Telugu-region territory where buyers could face losses.

However, from the producer’s perspective, the expected overflow from Nizam could help offset the losses from Ceeded. As a result, the Telugu theatrical performance is looking relatively positive at this stage.

For now, Tamil Nadu remains the biggest concern for Vishwanath And Sons. The film will need stronger collections during the weekdays and the upcoming weekend to move closer to its break-even target.

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