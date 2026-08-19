Yash Toxic Tickets: When Will the Film’s Advance Booking Begin?

Kannada superstar Yash’s highly anticipated pan-India action film Toxic is getting closer to its theatrical release. The makers have officially announced that advance ticket bookings will open on August 21, 2026, giving fans a chance to secure tickets ahead of the film’s release.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic is scheduled to arrive in theatres worldwide on August 26, 2026 in multiple languages. The film has already generated strong buzz with its promotional material, particularly for its dark visual style, action sequences and large-scale presentation.

Yash is leading the film, with a prominent cast that includes Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi. The combination of Yash’s popularity and the film’s ensemble cast has raised expectations among audiences across different markets.

The latest advance-booking announcement has further increased excitement among fans who are looking forward to watching the film on the first day. A special poster featuring Yash in a rugged and intense look was released to announce the ticket sales date.

Toxic is particularly important for Yash as it comes after the massive success of the KGF franchise. The film is expected to present him in a new avatar and establish a different identity beyond the Rocky Bhai character.

With advance bookings opening on August 21 and the worldwide theatrical release scheduled for August 26, Toxic is now entering its final promotional phase. Fans will be watching closely to see whether the film can live up to its massive expectations at the box office.