Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Rohit and Shalini Enter Danger Zone After Task Twist

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 10, aired on Thursday, October 8, brought several twists as contestants competed in the Road to Reload task. While one pair secured safety from elimination, Rohit and Shalini slipped into the danger zone due to their low scores.

The episode began with Bigg Boss sending handbags and shoes to Jhansi and Mukesh, who had won gifts during the previous weekend. Meanwhile, Charan was seen flirting with Debjani, while Thrigun, Rohit and Shalini discussed Apoorva.

Bigg Boss then divided the nominated contestants into pairs and introduced the Step Roll Goal game. The contestants had to complete the task to earn points, with their final positions determining their scores. Ram Prasad completed the task first. At the end of the game, Aman’s team secured the first position with 100 points, followed by Ram Prasad’s team with 80 points, Mukesh’s team with 60, Shalini’s team with 40 and Apoorva’s team with 20 points.

Apoorva and Shalini Get Into an Argument

An argument broke out when Apoorva entered a room where Rohit was talking with other contestants. Rohit asked her to give them some privacy, prompting Apoorva to leave. Later, Rohit tried to explain that his comment was not directed at her. Apoorva said she did not even remember the incident.

However, Shalini intervened and got into an argument with Apoorva. The two contestants exchanged heated words and raised their voices at each other, creating tension inside the house.

Aman and Thrigun Secure Safety

The competition continued with the next round, Chitram Bhalare Vichitram. Before that, Bigg Boss announced that Aman and Thrigun had topped the leaderboard with 180 points and were safe from the ongoing elimination process.

In the next task, contestants had to identify drawings displayed on a screen and bring the corresponding objects from the Dark Yard room. Varshini, Aman and Thrigun acted as the task supervisors.

Shalini, Apoorva, Naresh and Jhansi were responsible for drawing the pictures, while Rohit, Charan, Ram Prasad and Mukesh had to identify and collect the correct objects. The game faced a few interruptions, with contestants questioning certain decisions and arguing over the rules.

Shalini also accused Jhansi of revealing the names of the pictures to Mukesh during a break. Another disagreement arose when the supervisors allowed only Ram Prasad to participate in one round, leading to arguments involving Rohit and Shalini.

Ram Prasad and Naresh Top the Leaderboard

Ram Prasad performed strongly in the drawing-and-identification task, correctly identifying five objects. Rohit and Charan each identified two objects, while Mukesh managed to identify one correctly.

At the end of the task, Ram Prasad and Naresh topped the leaderboard with 220 points. Apoorva and Charan followed with 200 points, while Mukesh and Jhansi secured 160 points.

Rohit and Shalini finished at the bottom with just 140 points, putting them in the danger zone based on the current scores.

With the Road to Reload task continuing to influence the elimination race, the contestants' positions could change in the upcoming episodes. Rohit and Shalini now face increased pressure as the competition inside the Bigg Boss house intensifies.