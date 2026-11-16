Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Swetha Naidu's Elimination Reason and Total Earnings

Bigg Boss Telugu 10 has witnessed another unexpected elimination in its 10th week. Dancer Swetha Naidu, who entered the house as a wild card contestant, has been eliminated from Nagarjuna's reality show.

Swetha became popular through the dance reality show Dhee. She entered the Bigg Boss house through the Agnipariksha route and continued her journey for five weeks. However, she could not secure enough audience votes to stay in the competition.

One of the main reasons discussed behind her elimination is her lack of strong gameplay. Compared to other contestants, Swetha could not make a major impact in tasks or create a strong impression among viewers. Her growing closeness with fellow contestant Aman Masood also became a topic of discussion inside and outside the house.

During the 10th week, several contestants faced the danger of elimination. Although viewers expected a different contestant to leave, Swetha received fewer votes and had to exit the show.

How Much Did Swetha Naidu Earn?

Swetha Naidu reportedly received a remuneration of around Rs. 1.5 lakh per week for participating in Bigg Boss Telugu 10. Since she stayed in the house for five weeks, her total earnings are estimated to be around Rs. 7.5 lakh.

However, these remuneration figures have not been officially confirmed by the show organisers.

Swetha's elimination also left Aman Masood emotional. He was seen crying as she left the house. After coming onto the stage, Swetha expressed her support for Aman and said she wanted him to win the Bigg Boss Telugu 10 trophy.