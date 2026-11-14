Bigg Boss Telugu 10 Day 68: Trigun and Neethu Meet Their Families

Family Week continues to bring emotional moments to the Bigg Boss Telugu 10 house. After welcoming the families of several contestants, Friday's episode on November 13 featured the entry of Trigun and Neethu Master’s family members. Along with these emotional reunions, Bigg Boss also announced a new captaincy task that turned into a fierce competition among the housemates.

The 68th day of the show had several interesting moments. Here's what happened in Friday's episode.

Trigun Gets Emotional After Meeting His Wife and Daughter

Trigun received a special surprise when his wife and daughter entered the Bigg Boss house. His wife became emotional and encouraged him to give his best and bring the trophy home.

During their conversation, Trigun also shared that he was deeply hurt by Varshini's behaviour inside the house. The family members spent some happy moments together, with the contestants playing with Trigun's daughter. After spending some time with him, his wife and daughter left the house.

Neethu Master Meets Her Husband and Daughter

The next surprise was for Neethu Master, whose husband, Nataraj Master, and daughter entered the house. Nataraj encouraged his wife to stay strong and continue playing the game without worrying.

He told Neethu that she should focus on her game while he would take care of things outside. He also asked her not to cry, no matter what happened inside the house. However, Nataraj became quite dramatic during his visit and seemed to forget that everything was part of a game.

Bigg Boss Announces an Interesting Captaincy Task

After the school task, Bigg Boss announced that all the contestants had performed well and would get an opportunity to compete for captaincy.

For the captaincy challenge, Bigg Boss placed several sheets with different numbers on them. Whenever Bigg Boss announced a number, contestants had to quickly stand on the sheet carrying that number. Anyone who failed to find a place on the correct sheet would be eliminated from the task.

The competition became intense right from the beginning. When Bigg Boss announced the first number, all the contestants struggled to fit onto the same sheet. This led to arguments as housemates tried to prove who had failed to secure a spot. After the confusion, Sudheer was eliminated.

Varshini, Ram Prasad, Neethu, Debjani, Shwetha and Mukesh were eliminated in the following rounds. The competition became even more aggressive as contestants pushed each other to secure their positions. Trigun and Shiv were also eliminated during the struggle.

Vamsi, Naresh, Aman and Ramakrishna Reach the Next Round

The captaincy challenge turned into a heated battle, with contestants pushing and fighting for space on the limited sheets. After several eliminations, Vamsi, Naresh, Aman and Ramakrishna emerged as the final four contestants to qualify for the next round.

The captaincy competition will continue in Saturday's episode. Friday's episode ended with these four contestants moving one step closer to becoming the new captain of the Bigg Boss Telugu 10 house.