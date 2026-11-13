Kajal Aggarwal Recalls Indian 2 Crane Collapse Accident

New Delhi: Actress Kajal Aggarwal recently recalled her narrow escape from a tragic accident on the sets of Shankar's Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan. The incident, which occurred just days before the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, claimed three lives and left several others injured. Reflecting on the frightening experience, the actress said she believes divine intervention played a role in saving her.

The accident took place in February 2020 at EVP Film City in Poonamallee, Chennai, when a massive 100-foot crane collapsed during the shooting of Indian 2. Three crew members lost their lives, while several others sustained injuries.

Recalling how close she was to the falling crane, Kajal said, "I would have been the first one to go."

Speaking to Humans of Bombay, Kajal Aggarwal recalled that the cast and crew were gathered around the monitor, as is customary during a film shoot. She was filming an action sequence that day, for which she had to appear as an 80-year-old woman.

She further revealed that panic broke out when people suddenly began running in different directions. Kajal also tried to move away from the scene but accidentally struck a table and fell to the ground.

Recalling the terrifying moment, Kajal said she briefly stopped to understand why everyone was running and turned around to look back. To her shock, she saw a massive 100-foot crane collapsing in her direction. The actress described how everything unfolded within seconds, leaving her completely stunned and unable to process what was happening.

Kajal further reflected on how the incident changed her outlook on life. She described the experience as a reminder of how unpredictable life can be and expressed gratitude for surviving the accident. Her recollection also brings attention to the three crew members who lost their lives, highlighting the risks faced by film technicians and workers behind the scenes during movie productions.