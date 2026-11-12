Buchi Babu Sana Makes Funny Comments at DNK Pre-Release Event

Director Buchi Babu Sana, who recently scored a decent success with Peddi starring Ram Charan, attended the pre-release event of the upcoming film DNK in Hyderabad. During the event, the filmmaker entertained the audience with his humorous comments about attending film functions.

Buchi Babu has not announced his next project after Peddi. However, he recently made an appearance at the DNK pre-release event, where he shared a funny experience involving Mythri Movie Makers producer Y. Ravi Shankar.

Addressing the producer, Buchi Babu joked that he had to attend every pre-release event whenever he received an invitation. He added that he was afraid the producer might get angry or even scold him if he failed to show up.

The director further joked that if he had received Rs 10,000 for every event he attended, he would have earned enough money to purchase a flat in Kokapet by now.

He also pointed out that filmmakers and guests often attend such events without receiving any payment. In a light-hearted manner, he requested Ravi Shankar to arrange some remuneration for attending these functions from now on. His comments entertained the audience at the event.

About the Movie DNK

DNK is an upcoming crime comedy entertainer featuring Mauli Tanuj Prashanth and Sushmitha Shetty in the lead roles. The film is directed by Sreenu Kambala and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner.

The makers organised the film's pre-release event in Hyderabad ahead of its theatrical release on November 13. The movie has generated interest among audiences with its crime comedy concept.

Buchi Babu Sana's funny speech became one of the entertaining moments of the event, adding some excitement to the film's promotional celebrations.