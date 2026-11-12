Shekar Master Meets With Car Accident in Hyderabad

Popular choreographer Shekar Master was involved in a road accident on Thursday morning. The incident took place while he was returning to Hyderabad after completing work on Megastar Chiranjeevi's upcoming film, 'Kaka'.

According to reports, the accident happened around 6 AM near a four-way junction close to Muchintal. A van reportedly hit the car in which Shekar Master was travelling, causing the vehicle to meet with an accident.

Fortunately, the incident did not result in any injuries. Shekar Master and everyone else inside the car escaped safely. His team confirmed that nobody was hurt in the accident.

The news initially worried his fans, but the confirmation about his safety brought them relief. Many are now expressing happiness that the choreographer and his team escaped without injuries.

Shekar Master is one of the popular choreographers in the Telugu film industry. He has worked with several leading actors and has earned a special place in Tollywood through his dance choreography.

The accident reportedly occurred after he wrapped up the shooting schedule at Muchintal. Thankfully, the incident ended without any serious consequences.

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