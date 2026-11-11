Suriya's Scene OTT Release Date: When and where to watch?

Suriya's latest Tamil film, Scene, is enjoying a positive response from audiences after hitting theatres on November 6, 2026. Directed by Jithu Madhavan, the crime thriller stars Nazriya Nazim and Naslen in key roles. After gaining attention in cinemas, the film is now in the news for its upcoming OTT release. Reports suggest that Netflix has secured the digital rights for a massive price, and the film is likely to start streaming in December.

Despite competing with Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana: Part 1, Scene has managed to attract a good number of viewers, particularly in southern states. Interestingly, the film reportedly performed better than the dubbed versions of Ramayana in some southern markets on its first Monday. With its theatrical run progressing, fans are now curious about its OTT release date.

Scene OTT Release Date: When Will the Movie Arrive on Netflix?

According to reports from Filmibeat, Netflix has purchased the digital streaming rights to Scene for around Rs 88 crore. The deal reportedly follows a four-week gap between the film's theatrical release and its OTT premiere.

As Scene was released in theatres on November 6, 2026, it is expected to arrive on Netflix on December 4, 2026. If the reported schedule remains unchanged, audiences may be able to watch the film online during the first week of December.

However, neither Netflix nor the filmmakers has officially announced the OTT release date. The streaming premiere could also be postponed depending on the film's box office performance. Hence, December 4 is only an expected date at present.

Scene Movie Cast and Plot Details

Jithu Madhavan, who gained recognition through Malayalam films such as Aavesham and Romancham, has directed Scene. The movie also marks his first directorial venture in Tamil cinema.

Suriya plays the role of DSP Inbaraj, while Nazriya Nazim portrays Maya. Naslen appears as Eswaran. The film also features Lal, Anandraj, John Vijay and Rajpriyan in supporting roles.

The story follows DSP Inbaraj as he investigates a series of murders. During the investigation, he discovers that the recent killings have similarities to an older murder case. As he searches for the person behind the crimes, Maya becomes connected to the investigation. Eswaran's character also plays an important role in the unfolding events.

The film has been jointly produced by Suriya and Jyotika under the banners of Zhagaram Studios and 2D Entertainment.

Scene Box Office Collection: How Much Has It Earned?

Scene has delivered a strong performance at the box office during its opening days. According to Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 12.85 crore net in India on November 10, marking its fifth day in theatres.

Following this collection, the film's total domestic net earnings reached Rs 97.40 crore. Its worldwide gross collection reportedly stands at Rs 174.40 crore.

The movie has maintained a good run despite competition from other big releases. Its collections in the next few days will determine how much it can earn during its complete theatrical run.

Meanwhile, the reported Rs 88 crore Netflix deal has created further excitement among fans. Those who could not watch Scene in cinemas are looking forward to its digital premiere. However, an official confirmation regarding the OTT release date is still awaited.