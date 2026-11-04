Jailer 2 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Rajinikanth's Film Online?

Superstar Rajinikanth's much-awaited action entertainer Jailer 2 is reportedly gearing up for its OTT release. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film has generated significant buzz among fans following its theatrical release.

According to reports, Amazon Prime Video has acquired the digital streaming rights to the movie. The film is expected to arrive on the OTT platform on November 12 or 13, 2026. However, the official streaming date is yet to be confirmed.

Rajinikanth plays Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in the sequel. The film also features Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, Mohanlal and Shivarajkumar in important roles.

Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music, while Sun Pictures has produced the film. Fans are now eagerly waiting for the official OTT release announcement to watch Rajinikanth's action entertainer online.