Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Rohith's Total Earnings Revealed

Rohith has reportedly been eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10, just as rumours suggested. Interestingly, he revealed the news through his Instagram account even before the episode was telecast. Rohith was initially considered one of the strongest contestants and received considerable support on social media. However, his unexpected elimination has left viewers wondering what went wrong. How much did he earn during his stay in the house?

Rohith's Journey in Bigg Boss 10

Rohith entered the Bigg Boss 10 house after impressing the judges in the Agnipariksha competition. He received a lot of attention from the beginning of the show. Even celebrity contestants targeted him during nominations, which led many viewers to believe that he was a strong competitor.

Social media users also predicted that Rohith could become one of the finalists and possibly win the title. However, his performance inside the house did not match the expectations. Although he frequently participated in arguments and created some drama, he failed to impress viewers through his performance in the tasks.

Why Was Rohith Eliminated?

According to viewers, several factors may have contributed to Rohith's elimination. His poor performance in tasks was one of the major reasons. Many viewers also felt that he displayed an unnecessary attitude and often crossed limits while speaking to fellow contestants.

Despite receiving repeated warnings from Bigg Boss and host Nagarjuna, Rohith reportedly failed to change his behaviour. His growing closeness with Shalini, which some viewers felt went beyond the game, also became a topic of discussion.

Another reason was his constant focus on Trigun. Instead of concentrating on his individual game, Rohith appeared to spend more time targeting Trigun. These factors reportedly affected his popularity and voting support, eventually leading to his elimination.

How Much Did Rohith Earn From Bigg Boss 10?

Rohith is reportedly earning Rs. 70,000 per week for his participation in Bigg Boss 10. Since he stayed in the house for eight weeks, he is said to have earned Rs. 5.60 lakh as remuneration.

Apart from this, he reportedly received Rs. 50,000 for participating in the Agnipariksha competition. With both amounts combined, his total earnings are estimated to be around Rs. 6.10 lakh.

Will Rohith Return to the Bigg Boss House?

There is also speculation about Rohith making a comeback to the show. Viewers noticed that he did not throw his microphone during the elimination process. This has led to rumours that he might re-enter the Bigg Boss house through a re-entry twist.

However, there is no official confirmation about his return. Whether Rohith will get another opportunity to continue his Bigg Boss journey remains to be seen.