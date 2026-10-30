Vishwak Sen's Cult Movie Review and Rating

These days, several young Telugu actors are turning directors for their own films. Vishwak Sen has also taken up the responsibility of directing and acting in his latest movie, Cult. The makers promoted it as India's first slasher film. After watching the trailer, many viewers felt that the movie had a concept similar to the popular OTT series Squid Game. The film has now arrived in theatres. But how is it? Is it worth watching? Let's find out.

Cult Movie Story

Elvin (Tharak Ponnappa), the son of Goa's Home Minister, plans a grand birthday party that takes place once every four years. He chooses a pub called Cult as the venue for the celebrations.

Three young men from Hyderabad visit the pub, hoping to enjoy the party. Everything seems normal for some time, but things soon take a dangerous turn.

A strange figure appears on the screen and starts announcing different games. The people inside the pub are forced to participate in these games. Anyone who loses is brutally killed.

Who is behind these deadly games? Why is DSP Sankalp Naik (Vishwak Sen) inside the same pub? Will he survive the deadly situation? What happens to the people trapped inside? These questions form the rest of the story.

How Is Cult Movie?

When the trailer was released, many viewers compared the film's concept to the popular series Squid Game. As expected, the movie also begins with a similar game-based setup. However, the climax and the main concept are different. The director has also added commercial elements to make it suitable for Telugu audiences.

The film begins by showing the preparations for the Home Minister's son's birthday party. At the same time, we are introduced to three young men from Hyderabad. The story later brings these characters together at the party. What happens inside the pub and how the situation turns into a bloodbath are shown in the following scenes.

Although the film has plenty of violent scenes and bloodshed, it fails to create a strong emotional connection with the audience. It is also difficult to connect with most of the characters.

Vishwak Sen plays the main character in the movie. However, his character, DSP Sankalp Naik, also known as Sanki, enters only after the first hour. Until then, the story moves slowly without much excitement.

Once Sanki enters the story, things become more interesting. Until that point, people inside the pub are getting killed one after another. After his entry, Sanki starts fighting back and killing the people responsible for the attacks.

The second half is more engaging compared to the first half. The villain's flashback in the climax feels routine, but the twist involving Elvin is interesting.

The film also carries a message about drug abuse. It highlights how consuming drugs can harm not only an individual's health but also other people and society. The message is good, although it could have been presented more effectively.

Overall, Cult has some interesting moments, but the slow first half and weak emotional connection affect the viewing experience.

Performances: How Did the Actors Perform?

Vishwak Sen plays the lead role and also directs the film. As an actor, he delivers a good performance. His screen presence works well, especially after his character enters the story. However, as a director, he could have made the first half more engaging.

Tharak Ponnappa is decent as Elvin. Gayathri Bharadwaj plays Maya and adds glamour to the film. The three actors who play the young men from Hyderabad also deliver acceptable performances. The remaining cast members perform according to their roles.

Technical Aspects

The entire story takes place inside a single house and its surroundings. Despite the limited setting, the cinematography is good. The visuals help maintain the dark atmosphere required for a slasher film.

Ravi Basrur's background music is different and adds intensity to several scenes. However, the same musical patterns seem to repeat after some time.

The technical team has done a decent job overall. The film focuses more on violence, action and suspense than emotional storytelling.

Cult Movie Review: Final Verdict

Cult is a slasher film made mainly for young audiences. It has bloodshed, violent action, strong language and scenes involving graphic violence, including beheadings. The film is not suitable for family viewing.

Vishwak Sen delivers a decent performance as an actor, and the second half offers some engaging moments. The twist involving Elvin is another interesting part. However, the slow first half and lack of emotional connection are major drawbacks.

Those who enjoy violent slasher films and dark thrillers may find Cult worth watching. However, audiences looking for a family entertainer should stay away from this film.