Jr NTR Be Part of Vishwak Sen’s Cult? Here’s What He Said

Mass Ka Das Vishwak Sen is known for his energetic interviews and candid comments. His latest interaction with NTV has now caught the attention of fans on social media. While promoting his upcoming film Cult, the actor spoke about his admiration for Young Tiger Jr NTR, leaving Tarak’s fans excited.

During the interview, the anchor asked Vishwak an interesting question about the ACP character in Cult. The anchor said that Vishwak would be the perfect choice for the role and asked whom he would prefer if his professional commitments prevented him from playing the character.

Without taking much time to respond, Vishwak smiled and said, “The only person who comes to my mind is Tarak Anna. He would be my first choice for that role.”

His response reflected his admiration for Jr NTR and quickly became a talking point among fans.

Vishwak Sen Recalls Jr NTR’s Advice on Direction

The actor was also asked whether he had plans to work with Jr NTR in the future or direct a film featuring the star. Vishwak responded humorously, recalling an earlier conversation with Tarak.

According to Vishwak, Jr NTR had personally advised him against pursuing direction during a conversation on stage. Recalling the incident, Vishwak joked that if he approached Tarak again with a directorial proposal, the actor might first scold him and tell him to concentrate on acting.

His light-hearted response added another entertaining moment to the interview and highlighted the rapport he shares with the star.

Vishwak Sen Talks About Changing Filmmaking Trends

Apart from discussing Jr NTR, Vishwak Sen also shared his thoughts on how filmmaking has evolved over the years.

He explained that actors and filmmakers once managed to make five or six films a year. In those days, camera rolls allowed longer takes, and films often contained fewer cuts. According to Vishwak, some movies were even made with fewer than 200 shots.

The situation has changed significantly with the arrival of digital technology. Vishwak pointed out that even a three-minute action sequence can now contain as many as 500 cuts.

He added that digital technology has made filmmaking tools more accessible to everyone, but it has also intensified competition among filmmakers. With similar technological resources available to many creators, the real challenge is to deliver the best possible film.

Vishwak Sen’s Comments Grab Attention

Vishwak Sen’s remarks about Jr NTR, his humorous recollection of Tarak’s advice, and his observations on modern filmmaking have attracted attention online. His comments have particularly excited Jr NTR’s fans, while his thoughts on changing cinematic techniques have sparked interest among movie enthusiasts.

With Cult promotions underway, the interview has given audiences another glimpse of Vishwak Sen’s outspoken personality and his perspective on the Telugu film industry.