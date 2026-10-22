Allu Arjun Praises Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 Movie

Superstar Rajinikanth’s latest film, Jailer 2, is reportedly enjoying a strong run at the box office. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film serves as a sequel to the earlier blockbuster Jailer and has generated considerable excitement among moviegoers. The film has reportedly crossed the Rs. 300 crore mark worldwide within its first three days, adding to the buzz surrounding its theatrical performance.

Amid the film’s reported box-office success, Telugu star Allu Arjun has praised Rajinikanth and the team behind Jailer 2. His comments on social media have caught the attention of fans.

Allu Arjun Is Impressed by Rajinikanth’s Screen Presence

Taking to X, Allu Arjun expressed his admiration for Rajinikanth’s trademark style, swag and screen presence. He described Jailer 2 as a commercial entertainer that fills audiences with excitement.

The actor also appreciated music composer Anirudh Ravichander, director Nelson Dilipkumar and the entire film team for their efforts in bringing the movie to the screen.

In his post, Allu Arjun highlighted Rajinikanth’s unique ability to deliver a major box-office success while maintaining his effortless on-screen charisma. His remarks about the superstar’s style and screen presence have drawn attention from fans of both actors.

Jailer 2 Continues to Generate Box-Office Buzz

As the sequel to Jailer, the film arrived with significant expectations. Its reported opening-day collections and worldwide earnings during the first three days have added to the discussion around its box-office performance.

Rajinikanth’s popularity, Nelson Dilipkumar’s direction and Anirudh’s music have all contributed to the film’s appeal among fans. Allu Arjun’s appreciation has further amplified the conversation surrounding the movie.

Allu Arjun Is Busy with Raaka

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is currently working on Raaka, directed by Atlee. The project has already generated considerable anticipation among fans, who are eagerly waiting for further updates about the film.

With Allu Arjun praising Rajinikanth’s latest release while continuing work on his own upcoming project, fans of both stars have plenty to look forward to.