Prabhas’ Fauzi Gets Fiery New Poster, Character Reveal Video to Drop Today

The makers of Prabhas' upcoming film Fauzi have released a new poster to mark the actor's birthday on October 23. The poster offers a glimpse of his military look and has created excitement among fans.

The poster features Prabhas' profile on a golden coin surrounded by flames. It carries the tagline “A Battalion Who Fights Alone” and the words “Most Wanted Since 1939,” hinting at the film's historical setting.

Fauzi Character Reveal Video

Along with the poster, the makers announced a special video that promises to answer the question, “Who is he?” The video is expected to introduce Prabhas' character and give audiences an idea of the film's story.

Producer Ravi Shankar recently said that the video would explain the film's background and what viewers can expect from it. He also clarified that it would be a short glimpse rather than a full-length trailer.

Fauzi Cast and Crew

Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, Fauzi is a period drama set in colonial India during the 1940s. Prabhas plays the lead role, while Imanvi is the female lead.

The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers, with Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar among the producers. The project has attracted attention for its historical setting and Prabhas' different on-screen appearance.